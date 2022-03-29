UrduPoint.com

Fatima Jinnah XI Girls, Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI Win Pakistan Day Hockey Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 29, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Fatima Jinnah XI Girls, Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI win Pakistan Day Hockey match

The Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI and Fatima Jinnah XI won the exhibition hockey matches held at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy in connection with Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI and Fatima Jinnah XI won the exhibition hockey matches held at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy in connection with Pakistan Day.

In the girl's match Fatima Jinnah XI Beat Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan XI by 2-1, the winning team's goals were scored by Yamna Fatima and Sehrish Sabir while the only goal of the losing team was scored by Maria Iqbal.

In the boys match, Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI defeated Liaquat Ali Khan XI by 3-1 goals.

Saad Ahmed scored two goals for the winning team while Huzaifa Shahid gave the ball to the net once. Liaquat Ali Khan XI The only goal was scored by Daim Ahmed.

The Chief Guest of these matches was Abdul Rehman, Head Coach and Manager of Oman Veterans Hockey Team. He was introduced to the players and then the distributed prizes. Academy coaches Syed Saghir Hussain, Syed Al Hasan, Asad Zaheer, Madam Saeeda, Wasif and Muhammad Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hockey Muhammad Ali Jinnah Fatima Jinnah Pakistan Day Liaquat Ali Khan Oman Muhammad Ali Coach

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee Launches Nuzhat Jahan Naz P ..

43 minutes ago
 ICCI for creating conducive environment, political ..

ICCI for creating conducive environment, political stability to avert growing ec ..

1 minute ago
 Cogent steps afoot to ensure clean environment: Ur ..

Cogent steps afoot to ensure clean environment: Urmar

1 minute ago
 Politics and pandemic weigh on talks to save natur ..

Politics and pandemic weigh on talks to save nature

1 minute ago
 Pak Engineering Council team calls on President II ..

Pak Engineering Council team calls on President IIUI

1 minute ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan

PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.