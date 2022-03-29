Fatima Jinnah XI Girls, Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI win Pakistan Day Hockey match

The Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI and Fatima Jinnah XI won the exhibition hockey matches held at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy in connection with Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI and Fatima Jinnah XI won the exhibition hockey matches held at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy in connection with Pakistan Day.

In the girl's match Fatima Jinnah XI Beat Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan XI by 2-1, the winning team's goals were scored by Yamna Fatima and Sehrish Sabir while the only goal of the losing team was scored by Maria Iqbal.

In the boys match, Muhammad Ali Jinnah XI defeated Liaquat Ali Khan XI by 3-1 goals.

Saad Ahmed scored two goals for the winning team while Huzaifa Shahid gave the ball to the net once. Liaquat Ali Khan XI The only goal was scored by Daim Ahmed.

The Chief Guest of these matches was Abdul Rehman, Head Coach and Manager of Oman Veterans Hockey Team. He was introduced to the players and then the distributed prizes. Academy coaches Syed Saghir Hussain, Syed Al Hasan, Asad Zaheer, Madam Saeeda, Wasif and Muhammad Aslam were also present on the occasion.