Open Menu

Fatima Sana Banks On Spinners To Do Well In World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Fatima Sana banks on spinners to do well in World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Pakistan Women’s Captain Fatima Sana has said that the team has the services of world-spinners and they will hopefully take advantage of similar pitch conditions in Sri Lanka and the team will do well in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the R. Premadasa stadium, Colombo on Wednesday, she expressed the hope the team will overcome pressure of the mega event and do well in the tournament, adding that Pakistan Women had done well against Bangladesh in the World Cup qualifiers in Lahore and they will take that momentum into tomorrow’s match.

Pakistan Women will meet Bangladesh in their opening match of their campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Pakistan are due to play all their matches in the world cup at R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

All-rounder are backbone of a team and good all-rounder are vital to the performance of a team, adding that the team has services of three all-rounders including Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim and Natalia Pervaiz besides her. She said she will give her best in the tournament.

Captaincy is a tough job but she is confident to execute the plans in order to do well at the biggest stage of the World Cup.

To a query, she said that Sidra Amin and Aaliya Riaz are senior players and familiar with the conditions in Sri Lanka, adding that there experience and form are a good sign for the team.

Fatima Sana said that the coaching staff has worked on exploiting reverse swing in the sub-continent conditions, adding that she and Diana Baig will try replicate their performance as pacers and produce wickets during the middle overs.

Recent Stories

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

31 minutes ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

31 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

32 minutes ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

32 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

32 minutes ago
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

32 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

37 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed o ..

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economi ..

Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..

37 minutes ago
 Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured p ..

Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis

1 hour ago
 Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Maraka ..

Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports