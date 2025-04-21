Fatima Sana Named Captain Of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 Team
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:48 PM
ICC Women's Team of the Tournament also includes Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal from Pakistan alongside Fatima Sana
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21th, 2025) International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Team of the Tournament at the conclusion of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, featuring top-performing players from four different countries.
Pakistan’s talented captain, Fatima Sana, has been named captain of the Team of the Tournament.
The ICC Women's Team of the Tournament also includes Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal from Pakistan alongside Fatima Sana.
The opening pair consists of Hayley Matthews from the West Indies and Muneeba Ali from Pakistan. Matthews delivered a brilliant all-round performance, scoring 240 runs and taking 13 wickets, making her the tournament’s leading wicket-taker and a match-winner for her team on several occasions.
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali provided solid starts, with her 71-run knock against Scotland standing out as a memorable performance.
In the middle order, Sharmin Akhter, Kathryn Bryce, and Nigar Sultana have been included. Bangladesh’s Sharmin Akhter scored 266 runs, making her the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, while Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce claimed the Player of the Tournament award with 293 runs and 6 wickets.
Bangladesh's captain and wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana Joty scored one century and two fifties, while also accounting for 5 dismissals behind the stumps.
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana not only took 12 wickets, but also rescued her team in critical situations. Her unbeaten 62-run innings against Thailand proved to be the backbone of the team. Under her leadership, Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the mega event.
In the middle and lower order, Chinelle Henry and Aaliyah Alleyne from the West Indies were selected.
Chinelle Henry played explosive knocks, scoring quick runs, including a notable unbeaten 51 against Bangladesh. Aaliyah Alleyne not only claimed 12 wickets but also contributed significantly with the bat.
Katherine Fraser took 10 wickets and played a crucial role in Scotland's match against the West Indies.
Pakistan’s spin duo Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal put pressure on opposition teams during the middle overs. Nashra took 10 wickets and Sadia 9 wickets, both maintaining excellent economy rates.
Rabeya Khan of Bangladesh was named as the reserve player.
