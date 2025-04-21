LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The ICC on Sunday announced a 12-member squad of the tournament for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 with Pakistan's Fatima Sana Khan as the captain.

Three other Pakistan women cricketers including Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal were also named in the squad. The team of the tournament comprised four countries and included three cricketers from West Indies, three from Bangladesh and two from Scotland.

1. Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

240 runs, HS 114*, 13 wickets, BBI 4/24, 4 catches

The West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was at her exemplary best during the tournament, showing grit and determination for her side.

This was exemplified best during her unbeaten 114* against Scotland, wherein she battled injuries to stay on the pitch.

What makes Matthews’ run even more special is that she rolled her arm over with even more aplomb than her exceptional batting efforts, picking 13 wickets at an average of under 16 to end as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker.

2. Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)

223 runs, HS 71, 2 catches

Matthews’ opening partner is the reliable Muneeba Ali. She was instrumental to Pakistan’s strong starts throughout the tournament and helped set the foundation for the side.

Her best came in the key encounter against Scotland, wherein she hit 71 at nearly run-a-ball to guide Pakistan safely to a target of 187, holding the side together after the loss of a couple of early wickets in a tense chase.

3. Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh)

266 runs, HS 94*, 1 catch

Sharmin Akhter was Bangladesh’s wall during the tournament, holding on her end in each game.

On the way to becoming the second-highest run-getter in the Qualifier, Akhter scored three fifties, including a brilliant 94* against Thailand and a key 57 against Scotland.

4. Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

293 runs, HS 131*, 6 wickets, BBI 3/49

Crowned as the Player of the Tournament for her exceptional performance, Bryce ended as the highest run-getter in the Qualifier.

Her finest came during Scotland’s final encounter against Ireland, wherein she got her side out of troubled waters at 19/3 and then with a career-best 131* helped them to a competitive target.

And then when Ireland looked like they had mastered the chase, Bryce returned to pick three crucial wickets to nearly get her side over the line. Though the Scots eventually missed out on a World Cup ticket, it can take nothing away from what was truly a world-class performance from Bryce.

5. Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh) (wk)

241 runs, HS 101, 2 catches, 3 stumpings

With scores of 101, 51 and 83* to set up Bangladesh’s three wins during their successful Qualifier campaign, Nigar Sultana Joty bats at number five in this XI.

Besides her batting heroics, Joty contributed with her safe hands behind the stumps, accounting for five dismissals, and also marshalled her troops well on the field as the captain.

6. Fatima Sana (Pakistan) (c)

103 runs, HS 62, 12 wickets, BBI 4/23

Fatima Sana was Pakistan’s talisman during the tournament chipping in with crucial late order runs, and bringing crucial breakthroughs with her fast bowling.

The Pakistan skipper’s best came while she was battling an injury, in her 4/23 that derailed Scotland’s innings in a rain-affected encounter.

Pakistan went on to win the contest by six wickets.

She also thrived with the willow, scoring a match-saving 62* against Thailand after her side were 85/4 in the 32nd over.

7. Chinelle Henry (West Indies)

171 runs, HS 51*, one wicket, 4 catches

No numbers can do justice to the kind of impact Chinelle Henry had during the tournament. An attacker from the get-go, Henry’s presence at the crease meant that the West Indies were never out of the game till she was around.

She started with an entertaining cameo of 12 off 3 against Scotland, which featured two sixes, but went on to play critical knocks like 51* off 48 balls against Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller. She signed off with a 48 off 17 against Thailand, smoking five sixes during her knock.

8. Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies)

63 runs, HS 22, 12 wickets, BBI 4/39, 2 catches

Aaliyah Alleyne was a success with the ball, being the equal second in the wicket-takers’ list.

The 30-year-old had a wicket in each game and delivered a career-best 4/39 in the all-important clash against Bangladesh. Alleyne also chipped in with several cameos lower down the order.

9. Katherine Fraser (Scotland)

77 runs, HS 33, 10 wickets, BBI 3/28

The young all-rounder displayed pinpoint accuracy with the ball. The pick of her performance during the tournament came against the Maroon Warriors.

Scoring a crucial 25* lower down the order, Fraser supplemented her side with the ball, dismissing the West Indies 9, 10, and 11 for ducks as Scotland pushed in for a win. In the end, despite Hayley Matthews’ valiance, the European side crossed the line by 11 runs.

10. Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan)

10 wickets, BBI 3/19, 1 catch

Sandhu was one of the bowling stars during Pakistan’s successful campaign. Bowling with guile and control, Sandhu picked 10 wickets at an average of 15.60.

She managed to get big wickets in the middle overs to put the Women in Green ahead, as shown during the outing against West Indies wherein she dismissed the dangerous Chinelle and Jannillea Glasgow.

11. Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan)

9 wickets, BBI 3/28

Sandhu’s spin senior Sadia Iqbal was the other big performer for Pakistan, picking her nine scalps for an average close to 16.

Iqbal’s economy like Sandhu was under four, and this meant that the duo provided the hosts the stranglehold during the middle overs.

Reserve Player

12. Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh)

6 wickets, BBI 3/39, 1 catch

Rabeya Khan delivered her leg-break overs at an impressive economy of 3.72, picking six wickets on the way.

She delivered a scintillating performance against Ireland, picking 3/39 as the Tigeresses managed to contain the European side for a modest score, which they eventually overcame.

