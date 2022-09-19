(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB Medical panel after investigating the injury have advised her a four-week rest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Fast bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1. Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Fatima – who featured for Barbados Royal in the CPL was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from 30 August to 2 September. Her replacement will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club, Muridke later today to undergo a 10-day camp starting tomorrow (Monday).

The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28 September.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).