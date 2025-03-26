Open Menu

Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan In ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, set to take place from April 9 to 19 at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore.

The squad was selected after the selection committee evaluated players’ fitness and form in the ongoing second phase of preparation camp, where the players took part in warm-up matches and practice sessions, said a press release.

Fatima Sana, who has led Pakistan in six T20Is and two ODIs, will continue to lead the women’s cricket team in the 50-over event, while Shawaal Zulfiqar makes a comeback to the national side after suffering from a shoulder injury during the tour of New Zealand in December 2023.

Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar and Umm-e-Hani.

Player support personnel: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach spin bowling), Abdul Saad (assistant coach fielding), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager), Muhammad Ramzan (strength and conditioning coach), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse).

The six-team ICC event, which includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan, will feature a single-league round-robin format. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground will host 15 matches of the event, with Pakistan playing Ireland in the opening match of the competition at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On April 11, Pakistan will play Scotland at the LCCA ground in a day game, while the hosts will take on West Indies in a day-night fixture on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will face Thailand in their fourth fixture of the event scheduled on April 17 in a day-night fixture at Gaddafi Stadium, while their final group stage match will be against Bangladesh on April 19 at the LCCA ground, which will be a day match.

APP/vad-kah

