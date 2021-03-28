Favourite Mystic Guide powers to Dubai World Cup triumph

Favourite Mystic Guide romped to an impressive victory for Godolphin under Luis Saez in the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Favourite Mystic Guide romped to an impressive victory for Godolphin under Luis Saez in the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday.

The four-year-old American colt, priced at 6/4, sat in a handy position for the majority of the 10-furlong race before sweeping past long-time leader Hypothetical and powering away from his rivals.

The Japanese-trained Chuwa Wizard finished strongly to take second place, with Magny Cours snatching third from Hypothetical.

Saez, whose mount Maximum Security was famously stripped of the Kentucky Derby in 2019 for interference, claimed one of the biggest wins of his career.

Mystic Guide, trained by Michael Stidham, secured victory by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

The start was delayed as both Great Scot and the fancied Military Law had to be withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, British trainer John Gosden enjoyed a brilliant Group One double as Mishriff won the Sheema Classic and Lord North took the Dubai Turf.