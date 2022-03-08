UrduPoint.com

Favourites Australia Beat Pakistan In Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Favourites Australia beat Pakistan in Cricket World Cup

Australia underlined their status as Women's Cricket World Cup favourites Tuesday with a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Mount Maunganui

Mount Maunganui (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Australia underlined their status as Women's cricket World Cup favourites Tuesday with a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Mount Maunganui.

In-form opening batter Alyssa Healy led the way for the six-time champions with 72 off 79 balls, supported by 35 from skipper Meg Lanning and 34 from Rachel Haynes.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof scored 78 as her team made 190-6 after losing the toss and being put into bat.

Despite a much-improved performance on their first-round loss to India, Pakistan paid the price for a sluggish run rate.

Allrounder Aliya Riaz made a creditable 53 but it came off 109 balls, while Australia's top order scored at almost a run a ball.

The result puts Australia top of the tournament's eight-team leaderboard but leaves Pakistan bottom with a struggle to make the final four after two losses.

"Everyone's in really good form, we all got starts and I guess we're all feeling in good nick," Lanning said.

"Pakistan did extremely well and made it hard for us to take wickets so we were disciplined and kept that run rate in check." Pakistan's total never looked enough against Australia's formidable big hitters, who overhauled the target with 15.2 overs to spare, finishing on 193-3.

Maroof said Pakistan were unable to exert pressure in the field.

"We could have stopped them, they gave us chances but we didn't capitalise," she said.

"In fielding we could have done much better."Defeat left Pakistan without a win against Australia in 13 ODI matches.

Pakistan face South Africa on Friday while Australia's next challenge is against hosts New Zealand on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Price South Africa Women Sunday All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Man abandons wife after she asked him for new clot ..

Man abandons wife after she asked him for new clothes

26 minutes ago
 Maduro announces resumption of talks with oppositi ..

Maduro announces resumption of talks with opposition

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif condoles deaths of policemen

Barrister Saif condoles deaths of policemen

10 minutes ago
 KP govt holding consultative process of effective ..

KP govt holding consultative process of effective implementation of AIP programm ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>