Fawad Alam Is All Set For His Acting Debut In “Khudkush Mohabbat”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:44 PM

Fawad Alam is all set for his acting debut in “Khudkush Mohabbat”

The player who showed excellent performance in Test career will now as an actor Urduflix’s web series “Khudkush Mohabbat”.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Pakistan Test cricketer Fawal Alam has decided to start acting in a web series “Khudkush Mohabbat”.

All-rounder and one of the best batsmen Fawad Alam who showed his excellent performance in Test career would now appear in his acting debut very soon.

Recently, Fawad Alam also worked out of the boundaries as an analyst in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6. But now he has shown interest in acting.

Urduflix is going to start Web series “Khudkash Mohabbat” and it has also unveiled the first look poster of their upcoming website series featuring cricketer Fawad Alam.

