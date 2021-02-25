Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Contact

(@fidahassanain)

The leading batsman has thanked Pakistan Cricket Board for promoting him, saying that hard work always pays off.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam has expressed gratitude for Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) for his promotion in Central Contract list 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Alam said: “ Alhamdulillah! Can't thank Allah enough for always being in my favour and granting me success. Hard work pays off indeed. Thank you @TheRealPCB for elevating me to category C of the PCB’s Central Contract list 2020-21,”.

The board promoted wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan from category B of the central contract to category A and has included Fawad Alam in the list of centrally-contracted cricketers.

He has now joined the elite category where there are many prominent Names including Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, former captain Azhar Ali and star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket keeper, has also been promoted to Category A in the latest list. He is one of the scorer in the Tests with 529 runs in seven matches at an average of 52.

90 while he is overall the third leading run-scorer in T20Is with 325 runs at an average of 65 and strike-rate of just under 139. He scored 25 runs in the three ODIs against Zimbabwe.

According to PCB, the Central Contact for 2020-21 is below:

Category A - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Category B - Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Asad Shafiq (Sindh), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), Shan Masood (Southern Punjab) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan)

Category C - Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imad Wasim (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab) and Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Emerging Players’ Category - Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern) and Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)