Fawad Alam scores century as Sindh all out on 368

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Fawad Alam scored his 42nd first-class century, returning unbeaten on 127 as Sindh mustered 368 all out in reply of Central Punjab's 428 here at Pindi cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The left-handed middle-order batter smashed 14 fours in his 186-ball innings. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (78 off 124, eight fours) fell 22 runs short of a century as Mohammad Ali, who took four wickets for 84 runs, dismissed him.

Central Punjab 170 for four in the second innings, had stretched their lead to 230 with double-centurion of the previous innings Abdullah Shafique (72 not out off 151) on song.

Abdullah had the company of Tayyab Tahir, who is unbeaten on 61, gathered in 115 balls. The two have added 111 runs for the fifth wicket. Scores in brief: Toss uncontested Sindh opt to bowl against Central Punjab at Pindi Cricket Stadium, RawalpindiCentral Punjab 428 all out, 102.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 232, Aamer Yamin 70; Mir Hamza 3-72, Asif Mehmood 3-128) and 170-4, 62 overs (Abdullah Shafique 72 not out, Tayyab Tahir 61 not out: Asif Mehmood 3-31)Sindh 368 all out, 85.5 overs (Fawad Alam 127 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 78, Saim Ayub 71, Saad Khan 30; Mohammad Ali 4-84, Aamer Yamin 3-80) Innings points Central Punjab (eight), Sindh (seven).