Open Menu

Fawad Ali Reflects On Debut, Journey From Talent Hunt To PSL

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL

Fawad, who made his PSL debut on April 12 against Multan Sultans, expressed overwhelming joy that came with stepping onto the big stage

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Fawad, who made his PSL debut on April 12 against Multan Sultans, expressed overwhelming joy that came with stepping onto the big stage.

“My debut was against Multan Sultans, and I was absolutely overjoyed. Sharing the field with senior players like our captain, David Warner, felt surreal,” he said.

“Hasoo [Hasan Ali] was at mid-on while I was bowling. He kept guiding me throughout my spell, telling me what to do and how to execute it. I followed exactly what he advised, and that really helped.”

Despite the intensity of playing in front of a massive crowd for the first time, Fawad shared that he remained composed, thanks to the support of seniors.

“I used to play a lot of tape-ball cricket, so the crowd or big stage didn’t put much pressure on me. Plus, with senior players around me in the field giving advice and support, it all felt manageable,” he stated.

Fawad’s story is one of talent meeting opportunity. Raised in a region with limited cricket infrastructure, he vividly remembers the impact of Karachi Kings bringing trials to his hometown.

“It felt amazing that Karachi Kings organized trials in our area. We don’t have structured cricket like that in Swat. When they came, it felt like something truly different was happening. I gave the trials and Alhamdulillah, I topped them,” he added.

After being part of the squad in HBL PSL 9 as a replacement for Tim Seifert, Fawad was officially drafted into the Emerging Category for PSL 10 following his growth at the Karachi Kings Academy, where he trained under the franchise’s professional coaching setup.

“My goal this season is to deliver my best performance in the PSL and, Insha’Allah, represent Pakistan in the future,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Govt schools transformed into quality educational ..

Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif

1 minute ago
 Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

1 minute ago
 Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent H ..

Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project ..

Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind

1 minute ago
 Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes e ..

Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national prog ..

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communica ..

Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..

29 minutes ago
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; P ..

Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather

21 minutes ago
 Recent appointments to address teachers shortage i ..

Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..

21 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakis ..

PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy

21 minutes ago
 Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished al ..

Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for ..

Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting

21 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports