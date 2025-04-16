Fawad Ali Reflects On Debut, Journey From Talent Hunt To PSL
Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Fawad, who made his PSL debut on April 12 against Multan Sultans, expressed overwhelming joy that came with stepping onto the big stage
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Fawad, who made his PSL debut on April 12 against Multan Sultans, expressed overwhelming joy that came with stepping onto the big stage.
“My debut was against Multan Sultans, and I was absolutely overjoyed. Sharing the field with senior players like our captain, David Warner, felt surreal,” he said.
“Hasoo [Hasan Ali] was at mid-on while I was bowling. He kept guiding me throughout my spell, telling me what to do and how to execute it. I followed exactly what he advised, and that really helped.”
Despite the intensity of playing in front of a massive crowd for the first time, Fawad shared that he remained composed, thanks to the support of seniors.
“I used to play a lot of tape-ball cricket, so the crowd or big stage didn’t put much pressure on me. Plus, with senior players around me in the field giving advice and support, it all felt manageable,” he stated.
Fawad’s story is one of talent meeting opportunity. Raised in a region with limited cricket infrastructure, he vividly remembers the impact of Karachi Kings bringing trials to his hometown.
“It felt amazing that Karachi Kings organized trials in our area. We don’t have structured cricket like that in Swat. When they came, it felt like something truly different was happening. I gave the trials and Alhamdulillah, I topped them,” he added.
After being part of the squad in HBL PSL 9 as a replacement for Tim Seifert, Fawad was officially drafted into the Emerging Category for PSL 10 following his growth at the Karachi Kings Academy, where he trained under the franchise’s professional coaching setup.
“My goal this season is to deliver my best performance in the PSL and, Insha’Allah, represent Pakistan in the future,” he concluded.
