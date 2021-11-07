Fawad Ali Shah Memorial Soccer in Mardan begins

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) ::Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah Memorial Football Tournament organized by Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got underway at Sheikh Clay Mardan in which 18 different teams are participating.

This tournament will continue for one month and is named after Fawad Ali Shah who was martyred in Bajaur during duty.

Kashif Ali Syed, brother of Shaheed Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion of the inaugural match.

Kashif Ali Shah formally inaugurated the football tournament by cutting the ribbon. He also appreciated the efforts of Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand who played a pivotal role in organizing and supporting the tournament. Naseer Clay, Zubair FC, Blue Star, City FC, KMK. , Aka Khel FC, Pak Watan XI, Toro XI, Hashim Khel (FC), Young Blue Star, Sabir XI, Shiraz Mayar and Riaz Kitty Noor Clay are taking part. In the opening match Shiraz Mayar will face Hashim Khel FC.