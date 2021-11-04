Fawad Chaudhary trolls Indian Cricket Team

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Minister has shared an idea with the Indian cricket team that how they could reach the semifinals in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has trolled the Indian cricket team for their poor performance in the ongoing tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary gave an idea to the Indian team that how they could reach the semi final.

He said that the Indian players could send fake emails and the New Zealand’s team would leave the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

First Pakistan defeated India in the opening match and then New Zealand got of them by thrashing the Indian players in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Fawad Chaudhary while sharing his message on Twitter also mentioned T20Memes with hashtag.

Fawad Chaudhry recalled the time when New Zealand pulled out of the Pakistan tour minutes before the start of a match due to 'security threats' in September.