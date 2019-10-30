UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad, Saad Half-centuries Help Sindh Out Of Trouble

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:22 PM

Fawad, Saad half-centuries help Sindh out of trouble

Unbeaten half-centuries by Fawad Alam and Saad Ali had Sindh at 196 for four in 57.5 overs when stumps were drawn on day two of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Central Punjab at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Unbeaten half-centuries by Fawad Alam and Saad Ali had Sindh at 196 for four in 57.5 overs when stumps were drawn on day two of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Central Punjab at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Sindh had lost four wickets for 72 runs thanks to young fast-bowler Naseem Shah, who accounted for the wickets of Khurram Manzoor (10), Abid Ali (three) and Omair Bin Yousaf (33).

Faheem Ashraf was the other bowler to take a wicket as he removed Asad Shafiq, who managed only five runs from his 18-ball stay at the crease.

With the pressure mounting on the visitors, Fawad and Saad knitted an unbeaten 124-run stand for the fifth-wicket which put Sindh’s innings back on track.

Fawad, to date, had scored 78 runs from 133 balls with 10 fours, while Saad made 60 off 119 with eight fours.

Earlier, Central Punjab were 313 all-out in 95.

5 overs as they added only 50 runs to their overnight score.

On Tuesday morning, Faheem led the charge with the bat for the hosts. Resuming his innings at 22, the all-rounder scored 52 not out from 63 balls, cracking seven fours and a six.

His overnight partner, Ehsan Adil, added 14 more runs to his score of nine.

With three wickets for 99 runs, Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers for Sindh, while pacers Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza and Tabish Khan took two wickets each.

Both teams bagged three points each as Sindh took nine or more wickets and Central Punjab crossed the 300-run mark in the 110-over cut-off.

The third day’s play at Iqbal Stadium will resume at 10.00am on Wednesday.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 313 all-out, 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80)

Sindh 196-4, 57.5 overs (Fawad Alam 78, Saad Ali 60, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 3-55)

Related Topics

Sindh Punjab Young Ahmed Shehzad Asad Shafiq Ehsan Adil Fawad Alam Kamran Akmal Khurram Manzoor Sohail Khan Mir Hamza Abid Ali From

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab off to solid start after Northern ..

9 minutes ago

Australia's Envoy to OIC Lectures on his Country's ..

9 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Famous filmmaker Khwaja Khurshid remembered on dea ..

14 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended U ..

20 minutes ago

Four die, eight injured as tractor trolley falls i ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.