Fazal Subhan, test cricketer Fawad Alam and Adnan Shah Shine in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Al Noor Gymkhana moved into pre quarter finals after beating Rehbar sports by 187 runs due to fine batting by Fazal Subhan 97, Test Cricketer Fawad Alam 49 and deadly bowling by off Spinner Adnan Shah 4/16 in the Master Oil inter club cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant.

Scores in Brief:

Al Noor Gymkhana beat Rehbar Sports by 187 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Al Noor Gymkhana 293/9 in 40 overs. Fazal Subhan 97 7x4 3x6, Fawad Alam 49 4x4 2x6, Saifullah Bangash 38 3x4 1x6, Ghous Shah 32, Yafay Ali 21. Zunair Ali (ob) 3/43, Wali Muhammad 2/40, Abeer Javed 2/73.

Rehbar Sports 106 all out in 21.3 overs. Syed Imran 39 6x4 1x6, Muhammad Imran 31, Anas Shah 21. Adnan Shah (ob) 4/16, Wahid Ali 2/16, Saad Ali 2/34.