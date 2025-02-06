- Home
- Sports
- Fazal Subhan, test cricketer Fawad Alam and Adnan Shah Shine in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tourna ..
Fazal Subhan, Test Cricketer Fawad Alam And Adnan Shah Shine In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Al Noor Gymkhana moved into pre quarter finals after beating Rehbar sports by 187 runs due to fine batting by Fazal Subhan 97, Test Cricketer Fawad Alam 49 and deadly bowling by off Spinner Adnan Shah 4/16 in the Master Oil inter club cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground.
The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant.
Scores in Brief:
Al Noor Gymkhana beat Rehbar Sports by 187 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Al Noor Gymkhana 293/9 in 40 overs. Fazal Subhan 97 7x4 3x6, Fawad Alam 49 4x4 2x6, Saifullah Bangash 38 3x4 1x6, Ghous Shah 32, Yafay Ali 21. Zunair Ali (ob) 3/43, Wali Muhammad 2/40, Abeer Javed 2/73.
Rehbar Sports 106 all out in 21.3 overs. Syed Imran 39 6x4 1x6, Muhammad Imran 31, Anas Shah 21. Adnan Shah (ob) 4/16, Wahid Ali 2/16, Saad Ali 2/34.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries
6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers
Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties
More Stories From Sports
-
Fazal Subhan, test cricketer Fawad Alam and Adnan Shah Shine in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tourna ..3 minutes ago
-
Maguire suspended from bowling in int’l cricket3 minutes ago
-
Noman nominated among players for ICC Player of the Month for January22 minutes ago
-
New Zealand team reaches Lahore for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy21 hours ago
-
Powerplay Sports Store to provide international-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan23 hours ago
-
NG Blues sails into inter club cricket tourney quarter final23 hours ago
-
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series1 day ago
-
Pakistan cycling team heads to Thailand for Asian Championship1 day ago
-
Kashmir Kabaddi Cup to be held on Wednesday2 days ago
-
HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled2 days ago
-
Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham2 days ago
-
City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy2 days ago