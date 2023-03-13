UrduPoint.com

Fazil Bags National Tenpin Bowling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Fazil Maniya grabbed the National Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.

Member National Assembly, Dr. Samina Matloob who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away prizes and cash awards to the winning players.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chatha were also present on the occasion.

Fazil Maniya got the first position while Ahmar Saldera secured the second position. Muhammad Hussain Chatha and Shabbir Lashkarwala obtained 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

Around 150 men and women took part in the Championship including inter-school, deaf women, men deaf, amateur, ladies, teams event, men singles, men doubles and Masters.

