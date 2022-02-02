UrduPoint.com

FBI Urges Olympic Athletes To Keep Personal Cell Phones At Home, Use Burners At Games

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The FBI calls on US Olympic athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use burner phones during the upcoming 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, the Cyberescurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said on Tuesday.

"The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phone at home and use a temporary phone while attending the events," the CISA said in a statement.

The FBI warns that malicious cyber actors could use a broad range of cyber activities to disrupt the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the statement added.

"These activities include distributed denial-of-service attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, data theft or leaks, phishing campaigns, disinformation campaigns, and insider threats," it read.

