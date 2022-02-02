UrduPoint.com

FBI Warns Of Cyber Activities Aimed At Disrupting Olympics - CISA

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

FBI Warns of Cyber Activities Aimed at Disrupting Olympics - CISA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning to entities engaged in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing citing potential cyber attacks aimed at disruption of the sport events, including ransomware and data theft, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said on Tuesday.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a Private Industry Notification to warn entities associated with the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and March 2022 Paralympics that malicious cyber actors could use a broad range of cyber activities to disrupt these events," CISA said in a press release. "These activities include distributed denial-of-service attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, data theft or leaks, phishing campaigns, disinformation campaigns, and insider threats."

>