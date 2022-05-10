UrduPoint.com

FBISE Holds Chess Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

FBISE holds Chess competition

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday organized Chess competition in which affiliated educational institutions also participated

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Tuesday organized Chess competition in which affiliated educational institutions also participated.

In the competition, Zakaria Younis and Shehryar Ahmed of Air Force Inter College E-9 Islamabad secured first and second position, respectively, while Musteer Mir Ahmed Khan of IMCB F/7-3 Islamabad got third position.

Additional Secretary Education Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion who played a friendly game with the students.

Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry along with Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam and Secretary IBCC Ghulam Ali Mallah distributed trophy, certificates and cash prizes among the students who got positions.

