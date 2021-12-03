UrduPoint.com

FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich To Play Behind Closed Doors Due To COVID-19 Case Rise - Club

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:35 PM

FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich to Play Behind Closed Doors Due to COVID-19 Case Rise - Club

The decisive Champions League pre-finals game in Bavaria between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played without fans in the stadium due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Germany, Barcelona announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The decisive Champions League pre-finals game in Bavaria between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played without fans in the stadium due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Germany, Barcelona announced on Friday.

"Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona will be played behind closed doors.

The game corresponding to Match Day Six in the Champions League will be played without fans in the stadium due to the serious increase in coronavirus cases in the German region of Bavaria in the last few weeks," the Spanish club said in a press release published on the official website.

Both teams will be playing for a place in the play-offs.

Earlier on Friday, the German Robert Koch Institute said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 74,352 within the past 24 hours and thus surpassed 6 million.

Related Topics

German Germany Barcelona FC Barcelona Bayern Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afgh ..

UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Monday - Spok ..

6 minutes ago
 Austin, Kishi Meet After Japan Calls US Decision t ..

Austin, Kishi Meet After Japan Calls US Decision to Resume F-16 Flights 'Regrett ..

6 minutes ago
 Leaders of Laos, China Open First Railway Between ..

Leaders of Laos, China Open First Railway Between Countries - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Mortality Up 20.3% Y/Y in October Due to ..

Russia's Mortality Up 20.3% Y/Y in October Due to COVID - Deputy Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 Coronavirus laid bare barriers faced by 1 bln peop ..

Coronavirus laid bare barriers faced by 1 bln people with disabilities: UN chief ..

18 minutes ago
 Progress in Latest UK-EU Talks Over Northern Irela ..

Progress in Latest UK-EU Talks Over Northern Ireland Protocol 'Quite Limited' - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.