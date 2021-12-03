FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich to Play Behind Closed Doors Due to COVID-19 Case Rise - Club

The decisive Champions League pre-finals game in Bavaria between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played without fans in the stadium due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Germany, Barcelona announced on Friday

"Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona will be played behind closed doors.

The game corresponding to Match Day Six in the Champions League will be played without fans in the stadium due to the serious increase in coronavirus cases in the German region of Bavaria in the last few weeks," the Spanish club said in a press release published on the official website.

Both teams will be playing for a place in the play-offs.

Earlier on Friday, the German Robert Koch Institute said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 74,352 within the past 24 hours and thus surpassed 6 million.