MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Quique Setien has resigned as head coach of Barcelona after striking loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Spanish football club confirmed on Monday.

"Quique Setién no longer first team coach.

The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team," the club said on Twitter.

Setien, 61, headed Barcelona since January this year and led it to the second place in the Spanish championship. Last week, Barcelona lost 2-8 to Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinals and dropped out of the tournament.