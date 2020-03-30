FC Barcelona to Lose $110Mln Because of COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Spanish football club FC Barcelona will lose at least 100 million euros ($110.7 million) due to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Spanish Marca sport newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Spanish football club FC Barcelona will lose at least 100 million Euros ($110.7 million) due to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Spanish Marca sport newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the amount is 10 percent of the club's budget for the 2019/20 season.

The newspaper also said that the club wanted the players to cut their salaries by 70 percent until June 30 as a way of saving around 106 million euros.

The club's board of directors is currently working to invoke the ERTE, or temporary employment measures, which will suspend the players' labor contracts. The system will be in place in the coming days and will help the club compensate any financial losses.