FC Barcelona To Reshuffle Squad, May Let 8 Leading Players Go During Offseason - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Spanish football club Barcelona vows to reshuffle its squad and is ready to release eight leading players during the offseason to improve its finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport.es website reported on Thursday.

To make room for newcomers, Barcelona is ready to release Antoine Griezmann, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Neto Murara, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho and Carles Alena.

The club has the intention to buy two strikers, a midfielder, a center back and a wing back.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Barcelona's main star, Lionel Messi, and its former head coach, Josep Guardiola, who now coaches Manchester City, each donated one million Euros ($1.08 million) to fight the coronavirus epidemic in Barcelona.

Barcelona led Spain's top-tier championship, La Liga, with 58 points after 27 games before the tournament was suspended earlier in the month due to the outbreak.

