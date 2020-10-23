MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian football club CSKA Moscow has tied the match of the first round of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League against Austria's Wolfsberg.

The match of Group K, held in Klagenfurt on late Thursday, ended with a score of 1-1.

CSKA's scorer is forward Adolfo Gaich (5th minute), while midfielder Michael Liendl scored for the host team with a penalty kick (42nd minute).

CSKA will host Dinamo Zagreb in the second round on October 29, Wolfsberg will play against Feyenoord Rotterdam on the same day.