FC Karachi grabs maiden victory by defeating Young Riser Stars

FC Karachi won the match by 3-1 against Young Riser Stars in the National Women’s Football Championship on Thursday (today).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) FC Karachi made its first win by defeating Young Riser stars Layyah by 3-1 in the National Women’s Football Championship on Thursday (today). Alina Mirza made the first goal in the 14th minute followed by equalizer from Saima parveen who gave a sigh of relief to Stars.

The first half ended with 1-1 but as the second half started Zoha Adnan led her team to victory by striking twice.

In another match of the group, Riaz Kamil FC held quarater-finalists JAFA Soccer academy 0-0. FC Karachi finished third in Group ‘C’ followed by Riaz Kamil FC and Young Rising Stars Layyah.

Highlanders, in Group D, continued their notched victory by beating MUK FC 14-0.

By this victory, Highlanders secured its top position in the group standings above Diya WFC.

Fareeha and Asmara Habib chipped in with a brace each while Marvi Baig and Nizalia Siddiqui scored a hat-trick each for the Highlanders. Diana Baig, Farwa Haroon, Eiman Ansari and Fatima also played well.

Mohsen Gilani WFC secured its second win as Areesha Siddique did a score for the winners while Ayesha Shafiq and Sani-e-Zehra made another goals. Mohsen Gillani was much motivated to perform in the ongoing tournament.

Muskan Kazmi of Nawanshehr United also scored a goal by leading her team for the first milestone to achieve.