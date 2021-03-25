UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Karachi Grabs Maiden Victory By Defeating Young Riser Stars

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:22 PM

FC Karachi grabs maiden victory by defeating Young Riser Stars

FC Karachi won the match by 3-1 against Young Riser Stars in the National Women’s Football Championship on Thursday (today).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) FC Karachi made its first win by defeating Young Riser stars Layyah by 3-1 in the National Women’s Football Championship on Thursday (today). Alina Mirza made the first goal in the 14th minute followed by equalizer from Saima parveen who gave a sigh of relief to Stars.

The first half ended with 1-1 but as the second half started Zoha Adnan led her team to victory by striking twice.

In another match of the group, Riaz Kamil FC held quarater-finalists JAFA Soccer academy 0-0. FC Karachi finished third in Group ‘C’ followed by Riaz Kamil FC and Young Rising Stars Layyah.

Highlanders, in Group D, continued their notched victory by beating MUK FC 14-0.

By this victory, Highlanders secured its top position in the group standings above Diya WFC.

Fareeha and Asmara Habib chipped in with a brace each while Marvi Baig and Nizalia Siddiqui scored a hat-trick each for the Highlanders. Diana Baig, Farwa Haroon, Eiman Ansari and Fatima also played well.

Mohsen Gilani WFC secured its second win as Areesha Siddique did a score for the winners while Ayesha Shafiq and Sani-e-Zehra made another goals. Mohsen Gillani was much motivated to perform in the ongoing tournament.

Muskan Kazmi of Nawanshehr United also scored a goal by leading her team for the first milestone to achieve.

Related Topics

Karachi Football Young Asmara From Top

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan reports highest daily COVID-19 cases si ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,221 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

Uganda warns of flash floods, landslides as first ..

5 minutes ago

Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a multi-dimen ..

13 minutes ago

All 35 team members test negative, team to depart ..

20 minutes ago

Beijing Calls on Kiev to Respect Investors' Rights ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.