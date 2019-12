MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) England's Liverpool Football Club won on Saturday the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, beating Brazil's Flamengo in the final at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The final score of the game was 1-0. Roberto Firmino scored the only goal in the 99th minute of the game.