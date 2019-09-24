UrduPoint.com
Tue 24th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Head coach of the Liverpool football club Juergen Klopp won on Monday the 2019 Best FIFA Men's Coach award, FC Liverpool said.

"The Liverpool boss received the accolade at a ceremony in Milan on Monday night in recognition of his achievements throughout the year. Klopp, who saw off competition from Pep Guardiola [Manchester City] and Mauricio Pochettino [Tottenham Hotspur] to land the prize, led the Reds to Champions League glory and a club-record total of 97 Premier League points in the 2018-19 season," the club said.

After receiving the award, Klopp thanked his family and FC Liverpool for making a great contribution to his achievements.

"Wow. I have to say thank you to a lot of people; my family sitting at home and watching .

.. We all know what an incredible job Mauricio and Pep did ... I have to say thank you to my outstanding club, Liverpool FC; to the owners, they gave me an incredible team. And I have to thank my team. As a coach, you can only be as good as your team. I'm really proud to be the manager of such an incredible bunch of players," the head coach stressed.

FC Liverpool won the 2018-2018 UEFA Champions League, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the final match with the score 2-0. The team also won silver medals of the English Premier League, which was won by Manchester City.

Klopp, 52, has been heading Liverpool since 2015. Before that, he was a head coach of Germany's Mainz 05 in 2001-2008 and Borussia Dortmund in 2008-2015.     

