FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 to Win Russian Super Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Football club Lokomotiv Moscow won the Russian football Super Cup on Saturday after beating FC Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2.

Lokomotiv's goals were scored by forward Fedor Smolov (6th minute) and midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (78th and 81st minutes).

Both goals of Zenit were scored by forward Serdar Azmun (45th and 52nd minutes).

The match was held at the VTB Arena in Moscow.