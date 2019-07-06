UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 To Win Russian Super Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:33 PM

FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 to Win Russian Super Cup

Football club Lokomotiv Moscow won the Russian football Super Cup on Saturday after beating FC Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Football club Lokomotiv Moscow won the Russian football Super Cup on Saturday after beating FC Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2.

Lokomotiv's goals were scored by forward Fedor Smolov (6th minute) and midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (78th and 81st minutes).

Both goals of Zenit were scored by forward Serdar Azmun (45th and 52nd minutes).

The match was held at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

Related Topics

Football Moscow Russia St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

30 seconds ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

31 seconds ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

32 seconds ago

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damag ..

34 seconds ago

Nurses resume protest for acceptance of demands

18 minutes ago

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi to join Urs ceremony ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.