FC Lokomotiv Moscow Plays 0:0 Draw Against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) FC Lokomotiv Moscow has played a 0:0 draw in a match against Spain's Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The match was held on late Wednesday at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

After four matches, Lokomotiv comes third in Group A with three out of 12 points. Germany's Bayern Munich comes first with 12 points, Atletico second with five points, and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg fourth with one point.