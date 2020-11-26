FC Lokomotiv Moscow Plays 0:0 Draw Against Atletico Madrid In UEFA Champions League
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) FC Lokomotiv Moscow has played a 0:0 draw in a match against Spain's Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
The match was held on late Wednesday at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.
After four matches, Lokomotiv comes third in Group A with three out of 12 points. Germany's Bayern Munich comes first with 12 points, Atletico second with five points, and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg fourth with one point.