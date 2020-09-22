UrduPoint.com
FC Marseille Says Has Evidence Of Neymar's Racist Remarks Toward Club's Player- Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:35 PM

FC Marseille Says Has Evidence of Neymar's Racist Remarks Toward Club's Player- Reports

The Marseille soccer club has said it possesses evidence that Brazilian soccer star Neymar from the PSG club made racist remarks toward a Marseille player from Japan Hiroki Sakai, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Marseille soccer club has said it possesses evidence that Brazilian soccer star Neymar from the PSG club made racist remarks toward a Marseille player from Japan Hiroki Sakai, media reported on Tuesday.

On September 13, PSG lost to Marseille with a score 0:1 during the French league championship. At the end of the match, a massive brawl broke out on the playing field and the referee showed red cards to three PSG players, including Neymar, who had thrown a punch at Marseille player Alvaro Gonzalez. Two Marseille players also received red cards. Neymar later said that Gonzalez had insulted him about his race in Spanish.

After the game, Marseille issued a statement defending Gonzalez's position that he did not offend Neymar.

On Monday, Brazilian lip-reading specialists analyzed the visual sequence of the incident and said the Spaniard's keyword was racist in nature.

According to the Cadena COPE broadcaster, Neymar, on his part, had made racially offensive remarks toward Sakai even before the incident with Gonzalez, which eventually led to the massive brawl. The broadcaster said, citing its source, that Marseille had evidence of these racial remarks by Neymar. The soccer authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Following the match, Neymar was disqualified for two games, while his teammate, Layvin Kurzawa, was disqualified for six.

