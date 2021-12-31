FC Monaco Confirms 9 Cases of Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Nine employees of the football club Monaco have tested positive for the coronavirus, media reported.

According to L'Equipe news outlet, the list of the infected employees includes football players Sofiane Diop, Benoit Badiashile, Youssouf Fofana, Chrislain Matsima, Jean Lucas, Axel Disasi and Pele.

All of the patients have been placed in isolation.

FC Monaco is performing in the French League 1. Like many other countries, France is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.