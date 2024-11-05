FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North organized mega sports events in various regions of Balochistan, including a series of fifteen tournaments in cricket, football, and other sports

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North organized mega sports events in various regions of Balochistan, including a series of fifteen tournaments in cricket, football, and other sports.

These tournaments were held in areas such as Chaman, Loralai, Nushki, Zhob, Pishin, Sui, Kohlu, Harnai, Sibi, Qamardin Karez, and Pir Koh.

In the All Pakistan Football Tournament held in Chaman district, a total of 12 teams participated, with over 20,000 local people enjoying the final match. In the cricket tournament held in Harnai district, 14 local teams took part.

Spectators expressed that these events organized by FC are promoting positive activities among the youth of Balochistan.

Local elders and residents appreciated the efforts of FC Balochistan (North) in organizing these sports events.

APP/ask.