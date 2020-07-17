MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) FC Real Madrid has won a match against Villarreal with the score 2:1 in Spain's La Liga, thus ensuring its 34th champion's title.

Both goals of Real were scored by forward Karim Benzema - in the 29th and 77th minutes of the match - while the only goal of Villarreal was scored by midfielder Vicente Iborra in the 83rd minute.

After 37 out of 38 rounds, Real has 86 points, while its main opponent, FC Barcelona, comes second with 79 points.