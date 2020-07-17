UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Real Madrid Beats Villarreal 2:1, Wins Spain's La Liga For 34th Time

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

FC Real Madrid Beats Villarreal 2:1, Wins Spain's La Liga for 34th Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) FC Real Madrid has won a match against Villarreal with the score 2:1 in Spain's La Liga, thus ensuring its 34th champion's title.

Both goals of Real were scored by forward Karim Benzema - in the 29th and 77th minutes of the match - while the only goal of Villarreal was scored by midfielder Vicente Iborra in the 83rd minute.

After 37 out of 38 rounds, Real has 86 points, while its main opponent, FC Barcelona, comes second with 79 points.

Related Topics

Spain FC Barcelona Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

1 hour ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.