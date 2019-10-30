UrduPoint.com
FC Seattle Sounders Wins MLS Western Conference, Beating FC Los Angeles 3-1

Wed 30th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Football club Seattle Sounders became the winner of the 2019 MLS Western Conference, beating Los Angeles in the final match with the score 3-1.

The match was held on late Tuesday at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The goals of Seattle Sounders were scored by forward Raul Ruidiaz in the 22nd and 64th minutes of the match as well as by midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro in the 26th minute.

The only goal of Los Angeles was scored by midfielder Eduard Atuesta in the 17th minute.

The victory in the Western Conference paved the path for Seattle Sounders to the final match of the MLS Cup where it will face the winner of the Eastern Conference. In the final match of the Eastern Conference, which will be held on Wednesday, FC Toronto will face FC Atlanta United.

Seattle Sounders won the MLS Cup in 2016 and lost the final match of the tournament in 2017.

