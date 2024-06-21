Open Menu

FCCI Arranges Technical Course For Kabaddi Officials

Muhammad Rameez Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials

Kabaddi is the most popular sport of Punjab which not only encourages healthy competition among youths but also plays a key role in promoting rural culture, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Kabaddi is the most popular sport of Punjab which not only encourages healthy competition among youths but also plays a key role in promoting rural culture, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a 2-day technical course for Kabaddi officials organized by the FCCI Standing Committee on sports, he said that it is a game of strength, courage, perseverance and tolerance which has potential to attract big crowds despite the indulgence of youths in mobiles and the internet.

He was critical of successive governments which failed to patronize the game and said that the FCCI was making strenuous efforts to keep alive this cultural sport at the local, regional and international level.

He also underlined the role of Kabaddi officials in the sponsorship of this game and said that the refresher course would help promote the game on scientific lines.

He also stressed the need to support Kabaddi players and said that they must be offered maximum jobs in government departments.

Prof Ghulam Muhammad Chattha delivered a lecture on ethics and justice while Muzammil Hussain spoke on the rescue of players.

Similarly, Abdul Hakeem elucidated the history of Kabaddi while Syed Muhammad Tayyab Gillani explained in detail the rules of the game.

Kabaddi officials from all over Punjab participated in the course while Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, former President FCCI, Syed Shafique Hussain Shah, executive member, Shabbir Sindhu, convener standing committee, and Tanvir Tarar advocate assured full cooperation for the encouragement of Kabaddi.

Rana Sikandar Azam also urged the business community to get FCCI membership.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Internet Sports Business Punjab Kabaddi Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

1 minute ago
 Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

4 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

4 minutes ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

1 hour ago
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

2 hours ago
 Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

2 minutes ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

2 hours ago
 Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in ..

Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Armenia recognises Palestine as independent state

Armenia recognises Palestine as independent state

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports