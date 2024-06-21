FCCI Arranges Technical Course For Kabaddi Officials
Muhammad Rameez Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Kabaddi is the most popular sport of Punjab which not only encourages healthy competition among youths but also plays a key role in promoting rural culture, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Kabaddi is the most popular sport of Punjab which not only encourages healthy competition among youths but also plays a key role in promoting rural culture, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
Addressing a 2-day technical course for Kabaddi officials organized by the FCCI Standing Committee on sports, he said that it is a game of strength, courage, perseverance and tolerance which has potential to attract big crowds despite the indulgence of youths in mobiles and the internet.
He was critical of successive governments which failed to patronize the game and said that the FCCI was making strenuous efforts to keep alive this cultural sport at the local, regional and international level.
He also underlined the role of Kabaddi officials in the sponsorship of this game and said that the refresher course would help promote the game on scientific lines.
He also stressed the need to support Kabaddi players and said that they must be offered maximum jobs in government departments.
Prof Ghulam Muhammad Chattha delivered a lecture on ethics and justice while Muzammil Hussain spoke on the rescue of players.
Similarly, Abdul Hakeem elucidated the history of Kabaddi while Syed Muhammad Tayyab Gillani explained in detail the rules of the game.
Kabaddi officials from all over Punjab participated in the course while Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, former President FCCI, Syed Shafique Hussain Shah, executive member, Shabbir Sindhu, convener standing committee, and Tanvir Tarar advocate assured full cooperation for the encouragement of Kabaddi.
Rana Sikandar Azam also urged the business community to get FCCI membership.
Recent Stories
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs
Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
Armenia recognises Palestine as independent state
More Stories From Sports
-
Cycling gold medalist Ali Ilyas receives grand welcome2 hours ago
-
Past successes count for little as Wales sack manager Page2 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohammad Shami5 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today6 hours ago
-
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match19 hours ago
-
Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces Queen's exit2 days ago
-
FIH Hockey Pro League title showdown in Netherlands2 days ago
-
ICC T20 WC teams, fixtures confirmed for Super 8 stage4 days ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland5 days ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update6 days ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated6 days ago
-
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager6 days ago