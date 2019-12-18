FCW, City Gulbahar to clash in Inter-College Throwball final

Students of Frontier College for Women and City College Gulbahar qualified for the zonal finals after victories in their respective semi-finals in the Inter-College Throwball Championship being played here at FCW ground on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Students of Frontier College for Women and City College Gulbahar qualified for the zonal finals after victories in their respective semi-finals in the Inter-College Throwball Championship being played here at FCW ground on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final match of the Inter Colleges Throwball Tournament Government City College Gulbahar defeated the University Higher Secondary school Debgari team by 12-2 goals, while in the second semi-final match Govt Frontier College recorded a one-sided victory against Govt Girls College Nahaqi by 18-4.