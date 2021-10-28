FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

Frontier College for Women Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Inter-College Girls Games 2021 by securing 35 points during Annual Day Sports ceremony held here at University campus premises on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Frontier College for Women Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Inter-College Girls Games 2021 by securing 35 points during Annual Day Sports ceremony held here at University campus premises on Thursday.

FCW bagged 35 points by taking first position in football, baseball, runners-up position in Netball, Table Tennis and Badminton and third position in volleyball, basketball.

SBBWU got runners-up trophy by securing second position in baseball, volleyball, third position in table tennis and remained joint third in badminton, Govt City Girls College, Gulbahar Peshawar got runners-up trophy in basketball, and third position in football and baseball.

Kamran Bangash along with VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, President Sports Committee Shaheen Umar, Deputy Director Sports Maria Samin, Assistant Director Roseman Riaz, Bakhtawar Khan, sportsmen, principals, sports lecturers and university students participated in large numbers.

In the annual sports competitions, 19 colleges affiliated with Benazir Women University participated in eight different games in which FCW won first place. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University came second and City Girls College Gulbahar came third.

In volleyball competitions, SBBWU won gold, FCW won silver and Bacha Khan Girls College won bronze medals. Similarly, in Judo competitions, Benazir University came first, GGC Nahaqi second and Bacha Khan College third. In Badminton, FCW came first, Bacha Khan College came second and Benazir University came third. In Table Tennis, FCW won got, Benazir Bhutto University came second and City College Gulbahar came third.

FCW won the final in the football event. Girls Degree College Nahaqi won the second position while City College Gulbahar won the third position.

FCW won silver while Bacha Khan College won bronze medal.

In netball event, Frontier College came first, City College came second and Bacha Khan College came third. In the closing ceremony, contingent from all the affiliated colleges participated in the march past.

Kamran Bangash in his speech, thanked the university administration and said that SBBWU is an important institution. It is also playing an important role in the field which is not hidden from anyone. He said that this university is being highlighted as a model university. He said that he will talk to the Chief Minister of KP Mahmood Khan in this regard.

"Earlier, VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana welcoming the guests. She said that the doors of University are open to all players, the university has facilities for 15 different games and that is why the university is playing its role in bringing the players forward at national and international level.

She said that the existing facilities with the university were inadequate and appealed to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to ensure the provision of facilities to women athletes in a one wall area of the Campus and help in the preparation of athletes.

She said, the University is featuring the wellbeing and active life style through sports but at the same time featuring awareness campaign in this regard too.

She also requested to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for announcing development of sports infrastructure under one wall and utilize the land that the University have for the betterment of the upcoming female players.

She also requested to develop a cricket academy under the aegis of Directorate of Sports KP with development of fencing, seating at the venues for the players hostel with accommodation of 200 players and development of grounds for football, volleyball, cricket, futsal, and handball.