FDA City Sports Complex completed, finishing touch continues: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Friday said that state-of-the-art Sports Complex of FDA City had been completed while finishing touch to its various installations and equipment was continuing in full swing.

During his visit to the Sports Complex here, she exclaimed joy on the completion of most modern Sports Complex in the FDA City and said that it would provide sports facilities to the sports lovers according to international standard.

She said that separate gymnasiums were constructed for male and female players while quality material was used to ensure durability of the complex.

She directed the FDA Director General to convene meeting of management committee of Sports Complex so that its affairs could be started in a transparent manner.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the commissioner about latest progress of the complex and said that necessary equipment was provided in all areas including swimming pools, badminton, squash courts, lawn tennis and basketball courts while jogging track was in final stage. Similarly, finishing touch was also being given especially to the work of various offices and courts, he added.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Muhammad Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.