Open Menu

FDA City Sports Complex Completed, Finishing Touch Continues: Commissioner

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

FDA City Sports Complex completed, finishing touch continues: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Friday said that state-of-the-art Sports Complex of FDA City had been completed while finishing touch to its various installations and equipment was continuing in full swing.

During his visit to the Sports Complex here, she exclaimed joy on the completion of most modern Sports Complex in the FDA City and said that it would provide sports facilities to the sports lovers according to international standard.

She said that separate gymnasiums were constructed for male and female players while quality material was used to ensure durability of the complex.

She directed the FDA Director General to convene meeting of management committee of Sports Complex so that its affairs could be started in a transparent manner.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the commissioner about latest progress of the complex and said that necessary equipment was provided in all areas including swimming pools, badminton, squash courts, lawn tennis and basketball courts while jogging track was in final stage. Similarly, finishing touch was also being given especially to the work of various offices and courts, he added.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Muhammad Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Sports Badminton Visit Male Progress Mehar All Love

Recent Stories

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

5 minutes ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

43 minutes ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

2 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

3 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

3 hours ago
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

3 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

4 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

4 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

6 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports