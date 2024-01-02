Open Menu

FDA City Sports Complex To Be Completed This Year: DG

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM

FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that Sports Complex of FDA City would be completed this year and residents of the housing colony would enjoy all types of sports facilities soon

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that Sports Complex of FDA City would be completed this year and residents of the housing colony would enjoy all types of sports facilities soon.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed the pace of work at the Sports Complex and said that the complex sprawled over 27 Kanals of land, where separate courts were being constructed for male and female players. He said that the sports complex would comprise badminton, squash, lawn tennis, basketball courts, swimming pools, gymnasium, snooker, chess and carom halls.

A state-of-the-art jogging track having length of 1450 feet would also be constructed in the sports complex which would provide sports facilities according to international standard besides facilitating visitors with kitchen, dining hall, toilet block, children play area, wide parking area and open green area, he added.

He directed the contractors to accelerate efforts for completion of the sports complex within the stipulated time period so that necessary equipment would be purchased timely for its complete functioning this year.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub Gujjar briefed the Director General that construction and renovation of badminton, lawn tennis, squash, basketball courts and swimming pools had been completed while tree plantation had been accelerated for their beautification.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Faisalabad Sports Snooker Badminton Male Mehar All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

14 minutes ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

8 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago
 SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

12 minutes ago
 CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

12 minutes ago
 Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on de ..

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

12 minutes ago
Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

8 minutes ago
 IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea see ..

IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea seeking protection bail

8 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20 ..

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

30 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim ..

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews PUNJMIN ..

8 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

8 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of rabies vaccine's s ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of rabies vaccine's shortage

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports