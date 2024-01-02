FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that Sports Complex of FDA City would be completed this year and residents of the housing colony would enjoy all types of sports facilities soon

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that Sports Complex of FDA City would be completed this year and residents of the housing colony would enjoy all types of sports facilities soon.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed the pace of work at the Sports Complex and said that the complex sprawled over 27 Kanals of land, where separate courts were being constructed for male and female players. He said that the sports complex would comprise badminton, squash, lawn tennis, basketball courts, swimming pools, gymnasium, snooker, chess and carom halls.

A state-of-the-art jogging track having length of 1450 feet would also be constructed in the sports complex which would provide sports facilities according to international standard besides facilitating visitors with kitchen, dining hall, toilet block, children play area, wide parking area and open green area, he added.

He directed the contractors to accelerate efforts for completion of the sports complex within the stipulated time period so that necessary equipment would be purchased timely for its complete functioning this year.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub Gujjar briefed the Director General that construction and renovation of badminton, lawn tennis, squash, basketball courts and swimming pools had been completed while tree plantation had been accelerated for their beautification.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present.