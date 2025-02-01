Open Menu

FDA To Host Kashmir Kabaddi Cup On 5th

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FDA to host Kashmir Kabaddi Cup on 5th

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) would organize the “Kashmir Kabaddi Cup” tournament at Sports Ground FDA City Sargodha Road here on February 5, to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that four Kabaddi teams comprising players of national and international level would participate in the tournament. In this connection, draws were also arranged for the participating teams and according to results, the first match would be played between Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club and House of Tyre Sher Punjab whereas Nankana Sahib Kabaddi Club and Azad Kabaddi Club 409 UK would fight against each other in the second match.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chuadhary witnessed the draws as the chief guest and said that position holder teams would be awarded cash prizes. He said that kabaddi was a popular traditional sport in the region and attracted significant interest from the spectators.

He said that the Kabaddi tournament on Kashmir Solidarity Day would help highlight the Kashmir issue through the cultural sport.

He hoped that the Kashmir Kabaddi Cup would captivate the audiences and attract large crowds. All necessary arrangements are being finalized to ensure a successful event, he said and directed the management of the sports complex to make a comprehensive planning for smooth organization of the tournament in addition to paying special focus on facilitating the spectators.

On the occasion, Secretary General DKA Tayyab Gilani introduced the players, captains, coaches, and management committee members and briefed the Kabaddi teams about the rules and regulations set for the tournament.

He announced that the first match of the Kashmir Kabaddi Cup would commence at 12:30 p.m. while the final match was scheduled for 4 p.m. During match intervals, an exhibition match will be held between Kashmir Kabaddi Club and Randhawa Kabaddi Club, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, captains, coaches, referees, and management committee members were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

3 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

3 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

3 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

4 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

4 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

5 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports