FDE Inter-zonal Games Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that the organization of sports events was mandatory for the healthy life of student

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that the organization of sports events was mandatory for the healthy life of students.

Addressing as Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of Annual Inter-Zonal Games 2021 being organized under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), he said that coronavirus had severely affected the education sector.

He asked the students to focus on education besides the sports events.

Underlining the need for education, he said that it was the only way for the socio-economic development of the country.

Shafqat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special focus on education besides other sectors.

He congratulated the students participating in the inter-zonal games, adding such games would also be organized in the future.

"This sports event was a symbol of improvement after declining in Covid-19 cases," he added.

He said that Prime Minister fully supports the organization of such events in the country.

