'Fearless' Former England Batsman Edrich Dies At 83

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

'Fearless' former England batsman Edrich dies at 83

London Colney, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :England's former "fearless" opening batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83, the England and Wales cricket board announced on Friday.

Diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000 the left-hander, who played for county side Surrey, scored 103 first-class centuries.

He played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.

Former England great Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: "Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !! "A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with.

..RIP"ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: "With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman - one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.

"His duels with some of the world's best fast bowlers were legendary, and it's a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman."

