Fears For Players' Mental Health In Virus-closed Chinese Super League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:33 PM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Football clubs and players have voiced concern about their mental well-being when the Chinese Super League (CSL) starts because they will spend at least two months cut off from their families to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The CSL will kick off on July 25 -- five months later than scheduled -- with 16 teams split into two groups as part of strict epidemic control measures.

Eight teams will be based in a single hotel in Dalian and play their matches in the northeastern city, while the other eight will follow the same format in Suzhou, near Shanghai.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has released few details about the arrangement, but local media say when not playing or training, teams will be confined to their hotel.

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), which on June 20 became the first major sport in the country to restart following the coronavirus, has implemented a similar two-city scheme.

There have been no reported positive coronavirus cases since the CBA restart.

