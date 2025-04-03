Feature: Afghan Teens Chase Football Dreams Despite Challenges
KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) For many Afghan teenagers, football is more than just a game-it's a dream of changing their destiny.
The Afghanistan Football Federation recently hosted a one-day football festival at a stadium in Kabul to inspire young players to participate in the sport. Despite cold and rainy weather, 14-year-old Usman Ghafari attended with enthusiasm and determination. He dreams of one day joining the Afghanistan national football team.
"Football plays an important role in my life. It keeps me away from negative influences, benefits my health, and makes me think about my future," Ghafari told Xinhua. "My dream is to represent Afghanistan in the World Cup."
He emphasized that sports create a positive environment for mental well-being and foster a sense of community among young athletes. Many Afghan children start playing football on dusty fields and face a difficult journey to reach greener pitches.
Yaqoub, 13, has been playing football for three years. He considers Cristiano Ronaldo his role model and calls him a legendary player.
As a school student, he was thrilled to attend the festival.
"I play football for my health and the future of my country. One day, I hope to make my nation proud," he said after an intense practice session. "I tell my peers to never give up on their dreams. I have a strong will to play for the best football clubs in the world."
According to Ali Jubair Lali, head of grassroots and youth football at the Afghanistan Football Federation, around 200 teenage football players from various academies in Kabul participated in the event.
"These festivals are held two to three times a month to identify talented players and encourage youth participation in football," Lali said. He hopes that within the next decade, new talents will emerge to strengthen Afghanistan's national team.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan's U-17 national football team has qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup and is currently in Saudi Arabia preparing for the competition.
As Afghan teens continue to chase their football dreams, the sport remains a symbol of hope, resilience, and ambition for a new generation.
