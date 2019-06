FED Cup-2019 Asia Oceania Group-II Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that Pakistan women’s tennis team won its final group tie by beating Bangladesh 3-0 on 21st June, during the FED Cup Asia Oceania Group-II being held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 19th to 23rd June, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st June, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that Pakistan women’s tennis team won its final group tie by beating Bangladesh 3-0 on 21st June, during the FED Cup Asia Oceania Group-II being held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 19th to 23rd June, 2019.

Pakistan was placed in Pool B alongside Hong Kong, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan lost its previous group ties against Hong Kong & New Zealand 3-0, respectively. The team finished third in the Pool, and will now face Turkmenistan for the 5th/6th Play-Off on 22nd June, 2019.

Results of the group ties are as follows:

Group Tie-1: Hong Kong beat Pakistan 3-0

Ho Ching WU beat Sara MANSOOR: 6-0, 6-0;

Eudice CHONG beat Sarah MAHBOOB KHAN: 6-0, 6-1;

Kwan Yau NG/ Hong Yi Cody WONG beat Meheq KHOKHAR/ Sarah MAHBOOB KHAN: 6-0, 6-1;

Group Tie-2: New Zealand beat Pakistan 3-0

Valentina IVANOV beat Meheq KHOKHAR: 6-0, 6-0;

Paige HOURIGAN beat Sarah MAHBOOB KHAN: 6-0, 6-0;

Valentina IVANOV/ Erin ROUTLIFFE beat Meheq KHOKHAR/ Noor MALIK: 6-0, 6-1;

Group Tie-3: Pakistan beat Bangladesh 3-0

Sara MANSOOR beat Jarin Sultana JOLLY: 6-0, 6-2;

Sarah MAHBOOB KHAN beat Eshita AFROSE: 6-1, 6-2;

Meheq KHOKHAR/ Noor MALIK beat Mashfia AFRIN/ Susmita SEN: 6-4, 6-4;