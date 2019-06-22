FED Cup-2019 Asia Oceania Group-II Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Pakistan women’s tennis team finished 6th in the FED Cup Asia Oceania Group-II after being beaten by Turkmenistan 2-1 during the 5th/6th Play-Off tie played on 22nd June, 2019

Sara Mansoor won the first match to give Pakistan an early advantage, but Sarah Mahboob lost the second match to make the tie even.

In the doubles match, the Pakistani pair fought hard but could not overcome their opponents.

Result is as follows:

5th/6th Play-off Tie: Turkmenistan beat Pakistan 2-1

Sara Mansoor beat Arzuv Klycheva: 6-0, 6-3;

Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva beat Sarah Mahboob Khan: 6-2, 6-1;

Anastasiya Azimbayeva / Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva beat Sara Mansoor / Sarah Mahboob Kahn: 6-4, 7-5;