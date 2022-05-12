Federal Amateur, Jinnah Development Golf championships from Friday

Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022 and FGA Jinnah Development Golf Tour Golf Championship 2022 will tee off at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Friday, Member Executive Committee of Pakistan Golf Federation Wing Commander (Retd.) I N Khokhar said

Talking to media here on Thursday, Khokhar said the Federal Amateur Championship would be played in the Amateurs, Lady Amateurs, Senior Amateurs and Junior Amateurs' categories.

He said Jinnah Development Golf Tour Golf Championship is set to feature PGF professional card-holders, junior professional golfers.

He said golfers performing in the Jinnah Development Championship would benefit in the rankings of the Asian Development Tour.

"An exhibition match of diplomats will also be played in the event," he added.