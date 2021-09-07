UrduPoint.com

Federal Cabinet Okays “extraordinary Security Plan” For New Zealand’s Tour

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary says that Kiwis will be provided “extraordinary” security on their visit to Pakistan this time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2021) The Federal cabinet on Tuesday okay the security plan made for New Zealand team.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary made this announcement while talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

Kiwis were visiting Pakistan after 18-year long gap.

Fawad Chaudhary said that “extraordinary” security would be ensured and provided to the New Zealand team.

He said an unfortunate incident had marred their tour to Pakistan last time.

New Zealand's tour to Pakistan was cut short in 2002 after a bomb explosion outside the team's hotel in Karachi.

The Kiwis played a one-day series in 2003, but there have been no tours to Pakistan since.

Schedule

In an extended series, New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their first visit to Pakistan after 18 years.

The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup Super League ODIs, confirmed both boards.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19, and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

