Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Begins Saturday
The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) is organizing the 37th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships (Men & Women, Boys 18 & Under, Boys 14&U and Senior Doubles 65Plus) from May 10 to 17 here at the PTF Tennis Complex
Elite players of the country like Aqeel Khan of Wapda, Muhammad Shoaib of PAF, Muzammil Murtaza, Barkatullah, and many other National players and all affiliated units of PTF i.e. Army, Navy, Air Force, Wapda, Railway, HEC, SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan, have been invited to participate and show their prowess at this tennis extravaganza, said a press release.
Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman, and Majid Bashir, President of the Islamabad Tennis Association, earlier chaired the Executive Committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the 37th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships in a befitting manner for the development & promotion of the game of tennis in the country.
The Federal Cup is co-sponsored by OGDCL and Air Blue for the promotion of the game of tennis in the country.
Muhammad Khalil Chughtai, SVP, Ops of Islamabad Tennis Association named as Tournament Director, whereas International ITF White Badge Referee Arif Qureshi is nominated to work as Referee during this prestigious event.
The last date of the tournament entry was May 8, in which a total number of 150 players confirmed their entries.
A total of 24 top-ranked players are accepted directly in the Men’s Singles Main Draw with 4 wild card entrants, whereas 8 players will qualify for the main draw after playing the qualifying draw of 64 players. The qualifying event will be played on Saturday.
